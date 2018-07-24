Sanofi (SAN) Given a €72.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €77.82 ($91.56).

Shares of SAN opened at €66.17 ($77.85) on Monday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulator and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

