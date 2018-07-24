Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGMO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 2.92. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $27.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.09 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 270.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Edward R. Conner sold 5,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $81,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $473,250. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 192.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.2% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 38.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,445,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

