Sandler O’Neill Analysts Give Citizens & Northern (CZNC) a $29.00 Price Target

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) received a $29.00 target price from Sandler O’Neill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Sandler O’Neill’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Citizens & Northern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th.

NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $27.81 on Monday. Citizens & Northern has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 889,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,351,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 14.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 31,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 27,681 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

