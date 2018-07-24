Sandler O’Neill Analysts Give Citizens & Northern (CZNC) a $29.00 Price Target

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) received a $29.00 target price from Sandler O’Neill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Sandler O’Neill’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, BidaskClub lowered Citizens & Northern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th.
NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $27.81 on Monday. Citizens & Northern has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About Citizens & Northern
Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.
