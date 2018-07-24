Sanders Capital LLC Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,958,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 242,560 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up approximately 6.5% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.64% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. worth $1,320,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 17.2% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.4% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 28,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Nomura upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.39. The stock had a trading volume of 547,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,004,587. The company has a market cap of $211.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $233.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.77 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th were given a $1.3454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous annual dividend of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.93%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

