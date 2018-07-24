Sanders Capital LLC Has $212.05 Million Position in Raytheon (RTN)

Sanders Capital LLC cut its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. Raytheon accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Raytheon worth $212,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth $529,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTN shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

Shares of Raytheon stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.97. 326,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,410. The firm has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $167.55 and a 52-week high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Raytheon will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

In other news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.14, for a total transaction of $263,265.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,970,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $131,732.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,862 shares of company stock valued at $816,748. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

