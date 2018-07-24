SaluS (SLS) Price Reaches $28.23

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. SaluS has a total market cap of $28.54 million and approximately $410,790.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SaluS has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for about $28.23 or 0.00342000 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SaluS alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00042406 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007778 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003662 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00067346 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,010,778 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto . The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SaluS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaluS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.