Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $166.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 39.69%. On average, analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

SBRA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

As of December 31, 2017, Sabra's investment portfolio included 507 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 384 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 88 Senior Housing – Leased communities, (iii) 13 Senior Housing – Managed communities and (iv) 22 Acute Care Hospitals), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) two mezzanine loans, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 15 other loans), 12 preferred equity investments and one investment in a specialty valuation firm.

