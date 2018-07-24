Rwe Ag Sp (RWEOY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

RWEOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from an outperform rating to a top pick rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

RWEOY stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. Rwe Ag Sp has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rwe Ag Sp had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter. research analysts expect that Rwe Ag Sp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

