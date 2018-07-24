Rwe Ag Sp (RWEOY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
RWEOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from an outperform rating to a top pick rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.
RWEOY stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. Rwe Ag Sp has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile
RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.
Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Rwe Ag Sp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rwe Ag Sp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.