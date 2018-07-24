RPC, Inc. (RES) Holdings Boosted by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 146.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,500 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of RPC worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RPC in the fourth quarter worth $1,488,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth $1,526,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of RPC by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RPC by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,022,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,170,000 after acquiring an additional 111,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth $4,997,000. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other RPC news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $67,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 645,132 shares in the company, valued at $12,431,693.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $270,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 631,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,588.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RES. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of RPC in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded RPC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on RPC from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.47.

RPC traded up $0.07, reaching $14.32, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 25,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,973. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $27.07.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). RPC had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $436.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

RPC, Inc provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

