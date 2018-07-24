RPC Group’s (RPC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

RPC Group (LON:RPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RPC. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.55) price target on shares of RPC Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RPC Group in a research note on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on RPC Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.55) to GBX 1,110 ($14.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPC Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,132.50 ($14.99).

Shares of RPC Group opened at GBX 778 ($10.30) on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. RPC Group has a 52 week low of GBX 714.50 ($9.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,032 ($13.66).

RPC Group (LON:RPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported GBX 72 ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 71.20 ($0.94) by GBX 0.80 ($0.01). RPC Group had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.51%.

In related news, insider Petrus R. M. Vervaat sold 48,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 764 ($10.11), for a total value of £370,226.76 ($490,042.04). Also, insider Simon Kesterton sold 13,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 697 ($9.23), for a total value of £90,791.22 ($120,173.69).

About RPC Group

RPC Group Plc operates as a plastic product design and engineering company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Packaging and Non-Packaging. The Packaging segment designs plastic packaging for end markets, including the food, beverage, personal care, and healthcare markets; and designs and manufactures other plastic products, such as containers for surface coatings comprising paint pots and vaping accessories.

