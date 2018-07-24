Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B (RDSB) Rating Reiterated by HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B (LON:RDSB) in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RDSB. UBS Group set a GBX 3,000 ($39.71) price target on Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Barclays set a GBX 3,050 ($40.37) price target on Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B from GBX 2,750 ($36.40) to GBX 2,900 ($38.39) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($43.68) price target on Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,980 ($39.44) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,724.74 ($36.07).

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 2,724.50 ($36.06) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B has a 52 week low of GBX 2,037 ($26.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,617 ($34.64).

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

