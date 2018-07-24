Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Royal Caribbean Cruises earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.4712543313276 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

RCL opened at $109.75 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $101.20 and a fifty-two week high of $135.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.87%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.88.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $2,164,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 859,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,997,450.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.