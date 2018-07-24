Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday. They presently have a $1,285.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,330.00 price target (down previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,220.45.

Get Alphabet Inc Class A alerts:

Alphabet Inc Class A opened at $1,211.00 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Alphabet Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $918.60 and a twelve month high of $1,221.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 40.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the first quarter worth $107,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,262.5% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, KHP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the first quarter worth $124,000. 33.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet Inc Class A

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.