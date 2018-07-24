Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.47 Million Position in Cabot Corp (CBT)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,604 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of Cabot worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 82,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $2,414,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $82.00 target price on Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

Cabot stock opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cabot Corp has a 12 month low of $50.56 and a 12 month high of $68.63.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.30 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Cabot Corp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.48%.

Cabot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 16th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP James Patrick Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick M. Prevost sold 6,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $394,217.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,901 shares of company stock worth $14,194,838. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods.

