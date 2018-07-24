Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.43 Million Stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.33% of Anika Therapeutics worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $247,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics opened at $34.95 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.84. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $69.81.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. equities analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANIK. BidaskClub upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Barrington Research cut Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. First Analysis cut Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

