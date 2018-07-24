Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes $6.06 Million Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,055,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,045,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 361,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,405,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 39.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.54, for a total value of $12,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.12, for a total value of $63,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,155 shares of company stock valued at $34,663,405 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JBHT traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,918. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a one year low of $88.83 and a one year high of $131.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.67%.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.79.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

