Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 1,549 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 12,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 77.2% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.63. The stock had a trading volume of 111,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,873. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $119.96 and a twelve month high of $150.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.4276 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

