Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 8,405 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned 0.07% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 216.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 3,653.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- traded down $2.45, reaching $141.50, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 7,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,000. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12 month low of $96.42 and a 12 month high of $164.76. The company has a quick ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.64.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.90). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 1,516.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The company had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $235.00 target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.75.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development.

