Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.30 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $144,000. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $153,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.76.

KMI traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 399,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,799,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Kinder Morgan had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

