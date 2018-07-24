Roku (ROKU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Roku, Inc. is involved in creating streaming platform for delivering entertainment to the television. The Company’s products primarily includes Roku 4, Roku 3, Roku 2, Roku 1, Roku Streaming Stick and accessories such as cables, remote controls, power adapters and headphones. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Mexico and France. Roku, Inc. is based in SARATOGA, United States. “

Get Roku alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Roku from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Roku in a report on Monday, April 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.59.

ROKU stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion and a PE ratio of -22.21. Roku has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $58.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $136.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. research analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 248,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $12,248,930.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 922,216 shares of company stock valued at $39,356,537. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 280.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Roku by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

Read More: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.