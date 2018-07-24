Roku (ROKU) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Roku from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Roku from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Roku from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.59.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of Roku opened at $49.74 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Roku has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $58.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $136.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 248,578 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $10,870,315.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 36,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $1,165,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 922,216 shares of company stock worth $39,356,537. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Roku by 10.2% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 280.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 81.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 75.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.