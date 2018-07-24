Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (RCI.B) Price Target Increased to C$69.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note released on Friday. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

RCI.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$71.00 target price on Rogers Communications Inc. Class B and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$70.38.

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B opened at C$65.79 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$55.67 and a one year high of C$70.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

About Rogers Communications Inc. Class B

Rogers Communications Inc is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet, information technology (IT) and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Its segments include Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. The Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

