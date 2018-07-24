Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Shares Sold by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,906 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rockwell Collins were worth $23,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco lifted its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Rockwell Collins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Collins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Collins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Collins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rockwell Collins traded up $1.44, hitting $137.66, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,665. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.04 and a 12 month high of $139.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Rockwell Collins had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Collins, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Rockwell Collins Company Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

