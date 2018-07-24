Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (ROG) Given a CHF 238 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 238 target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Baader Bank set a CHF 245 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 300 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 240 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 285 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 249.25.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine stock traded down CHF 1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting CHF 219.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,740,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,000. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

