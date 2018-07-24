RMR Advisors LLC Increases Position in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH)

RMR Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the period. RMR Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 390,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 204,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,218,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,567,000 after acquiring an additional 213,526 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties traded down $0.01, hitting $15.06, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,884. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 12.86 and a quick ratio of 12.86. The stock has a market cap of $684.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $28.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.13 million. equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

