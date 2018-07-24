RMR Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)

RMR Advisors LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. RMR Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,960,000. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 29,595,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,213 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,622,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,788 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,419,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,413,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital traded down $0.02, reaching $8.23, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 133,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,898,994. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.42. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $8.84.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $165.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.12 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial and office properties providing superior risk adjusted returns and steady dividend growth for our stockholders.

