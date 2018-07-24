RLI (RLI) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

RLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of RLI in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on RLI from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised RLI from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of RLI opened at $73.15 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. RLI has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $73.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.25.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.39 million. RLI had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 12.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kaj Ahlmann sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $64,108.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $93,548.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,428 shares of company stock worth $1,116,307 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RLI during the second quarter valued at about $3,068,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in RLI by 13.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 0.8% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 325,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,573,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 49.9% during the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after buying an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile.

