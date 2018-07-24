Rise Price Tops $0.0337 on Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 24th. Rise has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $1,841.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last week, Rise has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00102349 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015039 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00025132 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000714 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000775 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 127,095,680 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

