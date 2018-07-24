Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Tops $20.96 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 24th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $20.96 million and $5.91 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0426 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Kyber Network, DragonEX and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002052 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,580,791 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Upbit, DragonEX, C2CX, Huobi, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

