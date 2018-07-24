Rightmove’s (RMV) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) in a research report released on Monday morning.

RMV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, June 4th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut Rightmove to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,300 ($56.92) to GBX 4,900 ($64.86) in a report on Friday, July 6th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,476.92 ($59.26).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of LON:RMV opened at GBX 5,160 ($68.30) on Monday. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 3,846 ($50.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,595 ($60.82).

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.