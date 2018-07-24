Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.8% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 70,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 51,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson opened at $126.63 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $337.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $118.62 and a 12-month high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Vetr downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.55 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $134.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

