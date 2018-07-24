Rialto Price Reaches $0.15 (XRL)

Rialto (CURRENCY:XRL) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, Rialto has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Rialto has a market capitalization of $11.79 million and $8,975.00 worth of Rialto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rialto token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rialto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003591 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011947 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00407218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00145567 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00023430 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00013346 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Rialto Token Profile

Rialto launched on July 6th, 2017. Rialto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,836,028 tokens. Rialto’s official Twitter account is @RialtoAI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rialto is /r/RialtoAI . Rialto’s official website is www.rialto.ai

Rialto Token Trading

Rialto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rialto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rialto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rialto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rialto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rialto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.