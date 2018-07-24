Reviewing Stericycle (SRCL) and Charah Solutions (CHRA)

Charah Solutions (NYSE: CHRA) and Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Charah Solutions and Stericycle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charah Solutions N/A N/A N/A Stericycle 0.19% 14.14% 5.76%

1.5% of Charah Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Stericycle shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Stericycle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Charah Solutions and Stericycle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charah Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75 Stericycle 1 3 4 0 2.38

Charah Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 40.58%. Stericycle has a consensus price target of $78.29, suggesting a potential upside of 13.70%. Given Charah Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Charah Solutions is more favorable than Stericycle.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charah Solutions and Stericycle’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charah Solutions $430.36 million 0.68 $12.78 million N/A N/A Stericycle $3.58 billion 1.65 $42.40 million $4.34 15.86

Stericycle has higher revenue and earnings than Charah Solutions.

Summary

Stericycle beats Charah Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc. provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds. The company also provides fossil services, such as coal ash management, silo management, on-site ash transportation, landfill management, and capture and disposal of ash byproduct; and manages combustion byproducts comprising bottom ash, flue gas desulfurization gypsum, Pozatec/fixated scrubber sludge, and fluidized bed combustion fly ash. In addition, it markets class C fly ash, class F fly ash, bottom ash and PriceLite, CFB ash, synthetic gypsum, pulverized limestone, and other products; and provides nuclear services consisting of routine maintenance, outage services, facility maintenance, and staffing solutions for nuclear power generation facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services. The company's services also include medical waste disposal, pharmaceutical waste disposal, hazardous waste management, sustainability solutions for expired or unused inventory, secure information destruction of documents and e-media, and compliance services; and regulated recall and returns management communication, logistics, and data management services for expired, withdrawn, or recalled products. In addition, it offers compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names; and live voice and automated communication services, including afterhours answering, appointment scheduling, appointment reminders, secure messaging, and event registration. The company serves healthcare businesses, including hospitals, physician and dental practices, outpatient clinics, long-term care facilities, etc.; retailers and manufacturers; financial and professional service providers; governmental entities; and other businesses. Stericycle, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.

