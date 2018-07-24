Reviewing MaxLinear (MXL) & JinkoSolar (JKS)

MaxLinear (NYSE: MXL) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MaxLinear and JinkoSolar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear $420.32 million 2.78 -$9.18 million $1.18 14.54 JinkoSolar $4.07 billion 0.09 $21.77 million $0.68 19.09

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than MaxLinear. MaxLinear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JinkoSolar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MaxLinear and JinkoSolar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear -3.57% 19.99% 9.21% JinkoSolar 0.33% 1.22% 0.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MaxLinear and JinkoSolar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear 0 2 2 0 2.50 JinkoSolar 4 2 1 0 1.57

MaxLinear presently has a consensus price target of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 41.32%. JinkoSolar has a consensus price target of $15.40, indicating a potential upside of 18.64%. Given MaxLinear’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MaxLinear is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of MaxLinear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of MaxLinear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

MaxLinear has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JinkoSolar has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MaxLinear beats JinkoSolar on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products. It also provides range of electronic devices, including cable DOCSIS broadband modems and gateways; wireline connectivity devices for in-home networking applications; RF transceivers and modems; fiber-optic modules; video set-top boxes and gateways; hybrid analog and digital televisions, and direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units; and power management and interface products. It sells its products to electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales force, third party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

