Reviewing Limoneira (LMNR) & Alico (ALCO)

Limoneira (NASDAQ: LMNR) and Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alico has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

26.3% of Limoneira shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Alico shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Limoneira shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 60.1% of Alico shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Limoneira pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Alico pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Limoneira pays out 59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Limoneira has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Limoneira is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Limoneira and Alico, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limoneira 0 0 5 0 3.00 Alico 0 0 0 0 N/A

Limoneira presently has a consensus price target of $29.60, indicating a potential upside of 18.64%. Given Limoneira’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Limoneira is more favorable than Alico.

Profitability

This table compares Limoneira and Alico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limoneira 15.53% 7.15% 2.97% Alico -9.44% -2.23% -0.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Limoneira and Alico’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limoneira $121.31 million 3.63 $6.59 million $0.42 59.40 Alico $129.83 million 2.01 -$9.45 million N/A N/A

Limoneira has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alico.

Summary

Limoneira beats Alico on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Fresh Lemons segment markets and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers. It has approximately 4,800 acres of lemons. The Lemon Packing segment engages in lemon packing, and shipping and handling activities. This segment also processes, packs, and sells lemons grown by others. The Avocados segment grows avocados. This segment has approximately 900 acres of avocados. The Other Agribusiness segment grows oranges and specialty citrus; and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes. This segment has approximately 1,500 acres of oranges; and approximately 1,000 acres of specialty citrus and other crops. The Rental Operations segment owns and maintains approximately 245 residential housing units; and commercial properties, such as office buildings and a multi-use facility, as well as leases approximately 500 acres of its land to third-party agricultural tenants. It is also involved in organic recycling operations. The Real Estate Development segment develops parcels, multi-family housing, and single-family homes. The company has its agricultural plantings in Ventura, Tulare, San Bernardino, and San Luis Obispo counties in California; Yuma county in Arizona; and La Serena, Chile. Limoneira Company markets and sells its lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers; avocados to a packing and marketing company; oranges, specialty citrus, and other crops through Sunkist and other packinghouses; and wine grapes to wine producers. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

About Alico

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Alico Citrus, Conservation and Environmental Resources, and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets; and contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus. The Conservation and Environmental Resources segment is involved in the activities related to cattle grazing, sod, native plant, and animal sales; and leasing, management, and/or conservation of unimproved native pasture land. The Other Operations segment engages in the activities related to rock mining royalties, oil exploration, and other lines of business; and ownership and/or lease of improved farmland. Alico, Inc. owned approximately 122,000 acres of land located in 12 counties in Florida, which include the Alachua, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Lee, Martin, Osceola, and Polk. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida. Alico, Inc. is a subsidiary of 734 Investors, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.