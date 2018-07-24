Reviewing Electronics For Imaging (EFII) and Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ: EFII) and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Electronics For Imaging and Cisco Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronics For Imaging -2.43% 0.36% 0.19% Cisco Systems -2.61% 19.48% 8.87%

Electronics For Imaging has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cisco Systems has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cisco Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Electronics For Imaging does not pay a dividend. Cisco Systems pays out 61.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cisco Systems has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electronics For Imaging and Cisco Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronics For Imaging $993.26 million 1.57 -$15.34 million $0.27 129.19 Cisco Systems $48.01 billion 4.22 $9.61 billion $2.15 19.56

Cisco Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Electronics For Imaging. Cisco Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electronics For Imaging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.7% of Cisco Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Electronics For Imaging shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Cisco Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Electronics For Imaging and Cisco Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronics For Imaging 2 4 7 0 2.38 Cisco Systems 0 8 22 1 2.77

Electronics For Imaging currently has a consensus price target of $40.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.40%. Cisco Systems has a consensus price target of $46.41, indicating a potential upside of 10.34%. Given Electronics For Imaging’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Electronics For Imaging is more favorable than Cisco Systems.

Summary

Cisco Systems beats Electronics For Imaging on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electronics For Imaging

Electronics for Imaging, Inc. provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services. The company's Productivity Software segment provides software suite that enables end-to-end business and production workflows for the print and packaging industry. This segment offers packaging suite for tag and label, cartons, and flexible packaging businesses; corrugated packaging suite corrugated packaging businesses; enterprise commercial print suite for enterprise print businesses; publication print suite for publication print businesses; midmarket print suite for medium size print businesses; quick print suite for small printers and in-plant; and value added products, as well as Optitex, a fashion computer aided fashion design software. Its Fiery segment provides stand-alone color printing digital front ends (DFEs) connected to digital printers, copiers, and other peripheral devices; embedded DFEs and design-licensed solutions used in digital copiers and multi-functional devices; optional software integrated into its DFEs, such as Fiery Central and Graphics Arts Package; Fiery Self Serve, a self-service and payment solution; and stand-alone software-based solutions, such as proofing, textile, and scanning solutions. Electronics for Imaging, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services. In addition, the company offers security products, including network and data center security, advanced threat protection, Web and email security, access and policy, unified threat management, and advisory, integration, and managed services; and other products, such as emerging technologies and other networking products. Further, the company offers a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems; service provider video software and solutions; and technical support services and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

