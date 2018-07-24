Reviewing ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) & Citrix Systems (CTXS)

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) and Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

ChannelAdvisor has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citrix Systems has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ChannelAdvisor and Citrix Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor -9.28% -14.23% -8.49% Citrix Systems 3.35% 49.52% 12.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ChannelAdvisor and Citrix Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor $122.54 million 3.27 -$16.55 million ($0.53) -27.92 Citrix Systems $2.82 billion 5.18 -$20.71 million $4.14 26.09

ChannelAdvisor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Citrix Systems. ChannelAdvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citrix Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of ChannelAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Citrix Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of ChannelAdvisor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Citrix Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ChannelAdvisor and Citrix Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor 0 3 5 0 2.63 Citrix Systems 2 9 5 1 2.29

ChannelAdvisor currently has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 6.42%. Citrix Systems has a consensus target price of $102.47, indicating a potential downside of 5.14%. Given ChannelAdvisor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ChannelAdvisor is more favorable than Citrix Systems.

Summary

Citrix Systems beats ChannelAdvisor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps retailers and branded manufacturers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Its suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. The company also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. Its customers include online businesses of traditional retailers, online retailers, and branded manufacturers, as well as advertising agencies that use its solutions on behalf of their clients. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc. delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients. Its workspace services also comprise XenMobile enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data solutions. In addition, the company offers networking products comprising NetScaler ADC, a software-defined application delivery controller and load balancer for mobile, remote, and branch users; and NetScaler SD-WAN, an integrated platform that enhances traditional enterprise applications, SaaS applications, and virtual desktops for remote users. Further, it provides content collaboration services that include ShareFile, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses. Additionally, the company offers subscription, software solutions, hardware maintenance, professional consulting, and product training and certification services. It markets and licenses its products through resellers, distributors, systems integrators, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. Citrix Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

