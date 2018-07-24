Reviewing Atlas Energy Group (ATLS) and Encana (ECA)

Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS: ATLS) and Encana (NYSE:ECA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Atlas Energy Group alerts:

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Encana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Group -227.10% N/A -17.62% Encana 12.24% 6.96% 3.13%

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Encana’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Group $9.05 million 0.19 -$13.82 million N/A N/A Encana $4.44 billion 2.77 $827.00 million $0.43 29.72

Encana has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Group.

Dividends

Encana pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Atlas Energy Group does not pay a dividend. Encana pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Atlas Energy Group and Encana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Encana 0 1 20 1 3.00

Encana has a consensus target price of $16.02, suggesting a potential upside of 25.38%. Given Encana’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Encana is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Encana shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Encana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Encana beats Atlas Energy Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Energy Group Company Profile

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It holds interest in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. In addition, the company focuses on investing in master limited partnership-qualifying businesses and assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 31 billion cubic feet equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada. It also owns interests in assets consisting of the Eagle Ford in south Texas and Permian in west Texas; and San Juan in northwest New Mexico. The company primarily markets its products to refiners, local distribution companies, energy marketing companies, and electronic exchanges. Encana Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.