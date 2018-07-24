Retirement Systems of Alabama Takes $12.34 Million Position in nVent Electric PLC (NVT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 491,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,338,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.28% of nVent Electric at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVT. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $3,573,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $1,965,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $896,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $457,000. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.64. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $28.93.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 369,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $9,191,702.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 204,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $5,477,536.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 1,892,194 shares of company stock valued at $48,477,241 over the last ninety days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

