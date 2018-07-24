Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.75 Million Stake in Dollar General Corp. (DG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 8,228.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,050,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 3,014,066 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 35.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,756,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,112,000 after buying an additional 1,779,432 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 498.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 559,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,313,000 after buying an additional 465,720 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $44,700,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 120.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 796,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,551,000 after buying an additional 435,070 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.06 per share, with a total value of $200,336.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,622.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,849.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DG stock opened at $98.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $70.30 and a twelve month high of $105.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 22.40%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

