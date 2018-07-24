Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ: GGAL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/17/2018 – Grupo Financiero Galicia was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/10/2018 – Grupo Financiero Galicia was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/6/2018 – Grupo Financiero Galicia was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/4/2018 – Grupo Financiero Galicia was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/27/2018 – Grupo Financiero Galicia was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/22/2018 – Grupo Financiero Galicia was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/21/2018 – Grupo Financiero Galicia was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/18/2018 – Grupo Financiero Galicia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

6/15/2018 – Grupo Financiero Galicia was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/15/2018 – Grupo Financiero Galicia was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/8/2018 – Grupo Financiero Galicia was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/8/2018 – Grupo Financiero Galicia was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/26/2018 – Grupo Financiero Galicia was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/26/2018 – Grupo Financiero Galicia was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/25/2018 – Grupo Financiero Galicia was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $73.45.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $391.59 million during the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,410,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,888,000 after acquiring an additional 168,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 129,937 shares in the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

