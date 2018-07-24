Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Tullow Oil (TLW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tullow Oil (LON: TLW) recently:

7/18/2018 – Tullow Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

7/12/2018 – Tullow Oil had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.38) to GBX 278 ($3.68). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/5/2018 – Tullow Oil was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.77) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 190 ($2.51).

7/4/2018 – Tullow Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 254 ($3.36) to GBX 250 ($3.31). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/3/2018 – Tullow Oil had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.04) price target on the stock.

6/12/2018 – Tullow Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 180 ($2.38) to GBX 254 ($3.36). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tullow Oil opened at GBX 217.04 ($2.87) on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Tullow Oil plc has a 12-month low of GBX 142.30 ($1.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 243 ($3.22).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 licenses covering 263,820 square kilometers in 16 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

