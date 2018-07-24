Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Motorola Solutions (MSI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI):

7/23/2018 – Motorola Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2018 – Motorola Solutions was given a new $129.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2018 – Motorola Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2018 – Motorola Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Motorola continues to focus on innovation in voice and data solutions that drive demand for additional device sales and software upgrades. The comprehensive suite of services ensures continuity and reduces risks for critical communications operations. Motorola is poised to gain from robust organic growth, disciplined capital deployment and a favorable global macroeconomic environment. The stock has also outperformed the industry in the past three months on an average. However, Motorola's growth by acquisition strategy and costs associated with the mergers are limiting the bottom-line growth. The company’s weak balance sheet is also concerning. Higher working capital requirement due to the implementation of a new ERP system is hurting the company's cash from operations. Headwinds in currency translation could add to the woes, as the company generates significant revenues outside the United States.”

MSI stock opened at $122.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.31. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 30,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,528,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

