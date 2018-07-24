Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (MZDAY)

MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.65.

MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

Shares of MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR opened at $6.02 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.07.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

