Research Analysts’ Downgrades for July, 24th (ABAX, AEGN, ASTE, BRKR, CCI, CTL, ECL, GHDX, MHK, MKL)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, July 24th:

Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Abaxis is close on the heels of its takeover bid by Zoetis Inc, which was announced last May. To this end, the company recently stated that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR Act) has expired. The transaction is still subject to other customary closing conditions including the approval of Abaxis shareholders. Accordingly, on Jul 31, 2018, the company’s stockholders will vote on the transaction, soon after which, the acquisition should get closed. For the time-being, upside potential of the stock is limited. For the past six months, Abaxis has been outperforming its industry.”

Get Abaxis Inc alerts:

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Backed by strong backlog, strength in key markets, improved results from restructured operations and lower tax rates, Aegion expects year-over-year improvement of more than 30% in earnings in 2018. However, revenues will be flat due to the absence of the deepwater project that had a significant contribution last year. Aegion has undertaken strategic actions to generate more predictable and sustainable long-term earnings growth. This will lead to higher restructuring charges in the near term. Also, higher labor costs will dent margins. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)

was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Baxter outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Strong demand for CRRT, injectable pharmaceuticals, U.S. IV solutions and peritoneal dialysis therapies is a positive. The strategic buyouts of RECOTHORM and PREVELEAK are noteworthy. Recently, the company got FDA approval for Spectrum IQ Infusion System. Baxter’s surgical portfolio is highly diversified with products available in above sixty countries. It includes exclusive products like FLOSEAL Hemostatic Matrix, TISSEEL Fibrin Sealant, COSEAL Surgical Sealant and VASCU-GUARD Patch among others. On the flip side, Baxter expects its pharmaceutical business to report flat revenues on a year-over-year basis in 2018 owing to stiff competition. Further, foreign currency headwinds have been dampening the company’s performance. Baxter’s cyclophosphamide performance over the last five years lacked luster. This pose threats to the Integrated Pharmacy Solutions franchise business.”

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bruker Corporation has underperformed the industry in a year’s time. Macroeconomic headwinds continue to pose challenges. Also, rising product development costs is a concern. Further, Bruker’s core BioSpin division faces fierce competition from companies offering magnetic resonance spectrometers. However, Bruker Corporation of late has seen a surge in its earnings and revenues. The company’s Scientific Instruments segment has also been performing well driven by strong results from NANO and BEST groups. The expansion in gross and operating margins buoys optimism. The company’s acquisition activity has been encouraging, the recent one being the buyout of Anasys Instruments in the field of Raman and FTIR spectrometers, as well as nanoscale surface science instruments. We are also upbeat about its focus on product development through higher R&D.”

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Crown Castle’s second-quarter 2018 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share comfortably surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results reflect stellar rise in site rental revenues. Also, the company has raised its outlook for 2018. Notably, the company continues to benefit from its extensive tower portfolio, high demand for infrastructure and healthy leasing activity. Further, continued efforts to diversify business from a tower operator to a fiber provider augur well for long-term growth. Also, shares of Crown Castle have outperformed its industry in the past year. Moreover, the trend in estimate revisions of current-year FFO per share indicates an impressive outlook for the company. However, consolidation in the wireless industry might reduce demand for cell tower deployments and is likely to impact its top line. Evolution of new technologies may reduce the demand for site leases and increase expenses.”

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “CenturyLink’s core local phone business has slowed significantly due to the substitution of traditional wireline telephone services by wireless and other competitive offerings and lower long-distance minutes of use. The company continues to suffer from declining access lines and broadband subscriber losses. Going forward, high debt level is likely to put pressure on the company's operating margin. Also, changes in technology compel large investments, affecting cash flow. Stiff competition from cable TV operators and other wireless firms further reduce the company's price control over products. Moreover, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry over the past year. However, the company’s focus on establishing itself as a global leader in cloud infrastructure and hosted IT solutions arena is commendable.”

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ecolab operates in highly competitive markets, which might mar prospects. We believe that volatility in foreign currency exchange rates will remain a significant headwind for the company. Ecolab faces pricing pressure in the Energy segment, which is likely to hurt profits. Further, despite strength in the Pest Elimination business, the Other segment lacked luster in recent times. Nevertheless, strength in the Global Institutional segment led by growth in the Specialty and Healthcare business lines is a positive. A robust product portfolio and an expanding customer base are likely to drive organic sales over the long haul. The company’s SMARTPOWER Program for ensuring ware washing efficiency is also a major positive. Ecolab has outperformed the industry in a year's time. “

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Genomic Health has been outperforming its industry. We are encouraged by the year-over-year rise in the company's revenues, driven by solid performance in the United States and internationally. Per Genomic Health, within the prostate cancer space, the strengthened NCCN (National Comprehensive Cancer Network) prostate cancer guidelines and additional new data are increasing private coverage for the Oncotype DX GPS test. Moreover, the company is upbeat about the U.S. commercial launch of Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect, which is expected to contribute to growth in 2018. The company also made positive developments for its Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score tests. However, rising operating expenses pose a challenge. Moreover, the company continues to face fierce competition for Oncotype DX tests.”

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Mohawk’s have underperformed the industry in the past year. Mohawk's shares have lost 11%, wider than the industry’s fall of 8%. Earnings estimates for 2018 and 2019 have declined 1.3% and 1%, respectively, over the last 60 days. Rising commodity prices continue to be a cause of concern. In the first quarter of 2018, material and freight inflation increased more than anticipated. Though the company is on track to explore numerous investment options for expansion and buyouts to broaden its footprint and product portfolio, we await better visibility.”

Markel (NYSE:MKL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Escalating expenses weighing on margin expansion also remain a concern for Markel. Nonetheless, Markel strives to grow via acquisitions and organic initiatives as these not only diversify and strengthen its portfolio but also expand the company’s international footprint. Markel continues to deliver solid results, banking on the strength of its underwriting, investment and Markel Ventures operations. It stands to benefit from insurance, investments and Markel Ventures, which position it well for long-term growth. It is also judiciously raising rates across all its products. Also, shares of Markel outperformed the industry in a year's time.”

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Annaly have underperformed the industry in the past three months. Moreover, the trend in estimate revisions of current-year earnings does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company. While the company aims at investment in more credit-focused asset classes, any adversity in the macro-economic condition is likely to result in a widespread de-leveraging of the financial markets, forcing Annaly to sell its mortgage assets at unattractive prices. Further, Annaly’s performance also depends on the broader financial market environment. This makes it susceptible to economic downturns and geopolitical doldrums. Also, any rise in rate of interest may add to the company’s woes. Nonetheless, its plan to acquire MTGE Investment Corp for $900 million will enhance scale and diversification options to the company’s investment platform.”

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PDL BioPharma is focused on acquiring and managing income-generating assets. It has agreements with several companies, whereby it receives royalties on sales of their products. However, the company is heavily dependent on its partners for royalty revenues, which is not a risk-free strategy. PDL BioPharma’s growth prospects rely on the timing and ability to acquire new income-generating assets for recurring revenues. The failure to acquire Neos Therapeutics was also a setback for the company. Amid such circumstances, PDL BioPharma’s royalty revenues could be materially and adversely affected and have an unfavorable impact on the company’s growth prospects. Estimate movement has been mixed ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings release. PDL BioPharma has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Shares have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, ResMed has outperformed its industry. The company achieved solid double-digit global revenue growth in the last reported quarter, led by sales from Software-as-a-Service businesses as well as new mask products and devices. The company is also focusing on product innovation through research and development. In terms of recent developments, the company recently received reimbursement approval for mandibular repositioning devices in France. Further, the company announced that South Korea will start reimbursing diagnosis and therapeutic treatment for sleep apnea in the near term. All these factors boost investor faith in the stock. Yet, challenges like competitive bidding and reimbursement issues continue to plague ResMed. The company also remains exposed to challenging pricing scenario. Rising costs and a weak gross margin are other concerns.”

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Although Shutterfly has a mostly positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters, estimates have been stable ahead of its second-quarter release. Shutterfly’s business is highly seasonal and thus the company generally incurs losses in the first three quarters of the year. Meanwhile, Shutterfly’s net revenue and performance are affected by vacation and other travel trends as these drive digital camera sales. However, acquisition of Lifetouch bode well. Further, Shutterfly’s focus on improving operational efficiency through major restructuring bodes well in the long term. Continual product innovations and focus on improving technology-related offerings are to be solid growth drivers. The Shutterfly 3.0 initiative under which it aims to create a platform and device-agnostic memory management and personalized e-commerce solution, bodes well. Shares of Shutterfly have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Steris (NYSE:STE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, STERIS has been outperforming its industry. We are also encouraged by STERIS witnessing favorable underlying market trends along with new product and service offerings. The company's strong organic growth across specialty services, life sciences and applied sterilization segments also buoys optimism. Further, growth in free cash flow reserve is indicative of the company’s strong cash balance. The company has also made certain divestments and organizational changes, which are expected to better align with its operations. On the flip side, a tough competitive landscape and currency headwinds continue to pose concerns. Moreover, STERIS' customers undergoing major consolidation pose threats for the company.”

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was downgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “In the last reported quarter, Thermo Fisher’s business segments were impacted by unfavorable business mix. Also, competitive headwinds and rising operating costs continue to pose a threat. However, Thermo Fisher has outperformed its industry in the past year. We are encouraged by the company’s solid international performance on strong growth in the emerging markets of China, South Korea and India. Also, a series of product launches along with major progress in precision medicine initiatives aided Thermo Fisher’s performance. Moreover, the Patheon buyout has substantially adding an impetus to the company’s value proposition for biopharma customers. Notably, it has already started to prove accretive to Thermo Fisher’s Laboratory Products and Services segment.”

Receive News & Ratings for Abaxis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abaxis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.