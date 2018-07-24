Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A (RBCAA) Given a $51.00 Price Target at Hovde Group

Hovde Group set a $51.00 price objective on Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A (NASDAQ:RBCAA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RBCAA. BidaskClub raised shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $49.63 on Monday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.41.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $65.38 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.80%.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Arnold sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $131,502.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 52.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

