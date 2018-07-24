Relx PLC (RELX) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,656 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Relx were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Relx by 365.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 642,369 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth $3,225,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 187,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 109,979 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 83,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 414.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 54,236 shares during the last quarter. 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relx alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. Relx PLC has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.