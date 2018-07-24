Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to post earnings of $3.21 per share for the quarter.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America opened at $138.80 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.77. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $126.62 and a one year high of $165.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Timothy T. Matson acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.15 per share, for a total transaction of $44,745.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alain Neemeh sold 2,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $454,065.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,020.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RGA. ValuEngine cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

