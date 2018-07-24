Reinhart Partners Inc. Purchases 9,310 Shares of Vector Group Ltd (VGR)

Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Vector Group worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 842,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 569,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 649.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 293,436 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 205.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 229,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 154,300 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Vector Group during the first quarter worth about $2,579,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 714,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after buying an additional 83,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vector Group opened at $18.43 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76. Vector Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $429.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Vector Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 target price on Vector Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vector Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates through Tobacco, E-Cigarettes, and Real Estate segments. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the PYRAMID, EAGLE 20's, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, and EVE brand names, as well as USA and various partner brands, and private label brands.

