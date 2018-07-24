Reinhart Partners Inc. Purchases 41,460 Shares of Premier Inc (PINC)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.10% of Premier worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the first quarter worth $129,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the first quarter worth $133,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the first quarter worth $149,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 471.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Craig S. Mckasson sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $199,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,312.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelli L. Price sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.73.

PINC stock opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Premier Inc has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.46.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 23.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $425.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Premier Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

